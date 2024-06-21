2 dead in Orange County crash: FHP

Two people were killed in a deadly crash on SR-417 on Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on SR-417 at the six-mile marker and involved a dump truck and two other vehicles, said troopers.

Two people were transported to the hospital where they were both pronounced dead.

Southbound lanes are closed and will be closed as the Florida Highway Patrol investigates this crash.

Troopers advise drivers to find different routes to their destinations.

No other details are released at this time.