1 dead after Tesla crashes into tree, goes up in flames in Osceola County: FHP

A Tesla driver was killed in a Thursday morning crash in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 8:25 a.m. on Hickory Tree Road and Nursery Road in St. Cloud, troopers said.

According to the incident report, a man was speeding down Hickory Tree Road in a 2018 Telsa Model X.

At some point, the driver lost control on a curve, which caused the Tesla to run off the road and hit a tree, troopers said. The impact caused the Tesla to go up in flames.

The driver was pronounced dead on-scene. His identity has not yet been released.

The crash remains under investigation as FHP and medical examiners work to identify the deceased driver.