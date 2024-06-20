Expand / Collapse search

Orlando police searching for driver allegedly involved in deadly hit-and-run

By
Published  June 20, 2024 3:48pm EDT
Orlando
FOX 35 Orlando
article

Photo shows sedan police believe struck bicyclist on June 15, 2024 | Credit: Orlando Police Department

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are searching for a driver who allegedly struck and killed a bicyclist on June 15. 

Around 11:15 p.m., the driver of a white sedan traveling down South Semoran Boulevard near Pershing Avenue struck a bicyclist. The sedan was last seen near Curry Ford Road, police said. 

The car is believed to have a damaged front bumper and windshield. 

The man who was killed has been identified as 36-year-old Charles Avery Murphy. 

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call the Orlando Police Department at 407-246-2995. 