TRON Lightcycle Run at Disney World: New ride photo, storyline revealed for coaster

Walt Disney World Imagineering on Saturday released a new photo and revealed the storyline for the highly-anticipated TRON Lightcycle / Run coaster! It also just happens to be the 40th anniversary of the 1982 film "TRON."

The new photo shows the Lightcycle vehicles speeding down the rails on a test run at night surrounded by neon blue lighting. The TRON coaster is currently under construction in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom.

According to Disney Parks Blog, the ride is still in the testing phase "for what will be one of the fastest coasters in any Disney park." Once the ride is complete, Disney Guests will climb aboard their very own Lightcycle and launch into the Grid, racing through a dark, computerized world.

"Our story picks up following the events of ‘TRON: Legacy,’ whose main character, Sam Flynn, is now opening new gateways into this digital realm at specific locations around the world," Disney Parks Blog reports. "The first portal he created is at Shanghai Disneyland with the original TRON Lightcycle Power Run, and now Magic Kingdom guests will get their turn through this second gateway."

Disney says the queue line will make Guests feel as if they are digitized, but didn't go into any more details. You'll enter the Grid to go on a Lightcycle race with your friends and family as Team Blue for a high-speed launch into a competition against Team Orange.

"As you swoop and swerve your way around the course, your goal is to be the first to race through eight Energy Gates and secure your victory."

More details and images are sure to be announced in the coming months as the ride gets closer to completion.

TRON Lightcycle / Run was announced 5 years ago at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, and is said to be a clone of Shanghai Disneyland's TRON coaster. In 2019, Disney Parks Blog reported that the ride was originally set to open in time for Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary, which began on Oct. 1, 2021.

No official opening date has been announced.