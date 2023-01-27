TRON ride at Disney World: Virtual queue details, new locker system announced

article

Disney revealed on Friday that when TRON Lightcycle / Run opens at Magic Kingdom Park on April 4, it will use a virtual queue system and the attraction will have lockers for guests to store bags.

There will be no standby line, so the only way to ride Lightcycle / Run will be using the virtual queue or purchasing a Lightning Lane entry in the My Disney Experience App. The virtual queue, Disney says, will allow "guests the opportunity to experience the attraction later in the day and enjoy all that Magic Kingdom Park has to offer while they wait to enter the Grid."

Details on when and how guests can request to join the virtual queue will be released at a later date.

As for the locker system, it will be double-sided and digitized for guests to store bags and loose items while riding the coaster. Located inside the attraction queue, lockers will be complimentary and will pair with your MagicBand or MagicBand+. Guests without MagicBands will be given a card to assign their locker.

"All items must be placed either in a locker before you board your Lightcycle, or in a small compartment located on the attraction vehicle that can hold items such as cellphones, glasses or wallets," according to Disney Parks Blog.

In addition, you can relive your race across the Grid on Team Blue by previewing an onboard photo and video automatically linked to your My Disney Experience account. Here are the two ways to do that, according to Disney Parks Blog:

Use your mobile device, enable Bluetooth for the My Disney Experience app before riding, ensure you’ve logged into the My Disney Experience app sometime earlier that day, and keep your device out of low power mode. Make sure your mobile device boards your Lightcycle with you and is stored in the Lightcycle compartment to use this method

Wear a MagicBand or MagicBand+ that’s linked to your My Disney Experience account

So get ready, Team Blue recruits! Your chance to enter the Grid is almost here.