Bond denied for Florida man accused of shooting at Brevard County deputies

The Brief A man is behind bars for allegedly shooting around 50 rounds at Brevard County deputies. Thomas Scott was not granted bond on Wednesday due to a judge’s concern he was a threat to public safety if released. Back at his home, on U.S. 1, in Port St. John is a ton of graffiti he’s put up himself, going after Sheriff Wayne Ivey.



A Brevard County man accused of firing roughly 50 rounds at deputies from inside his graffiti-covered home was denied bond Wednesday, with a judge citing public safety concerns.

What we know:

The sheriff says his deputies were first called out on Tuesday morning because he called 911 saying he was going to be shot. However, when deputies arrived, they said Thomas Scott was already shooting from inside his home.

Negotiations lasted for hours, and part of U.S. Highway 1 was shut down due to concerns drivers could be impacted by gunfire.

Scott surrendered peacefully when SWAT arrived. The sheriff posted an update on the case on Facebook where he explained what happened and his frustration with how his deputies were put in danger.

Back at the suspect’s home, it’s covered in spray paint with most of it targeting Sheriff Wayne Ivey and telling voters to get involved. The sheriff said he has no idea what his beef with his agency is but said he has a problem with the suspect because he shot at deputies.

He is facing multiple charges, including seven counts of aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer, discharging a firearm in public, shooting/throwing a deadly missile into a structure and resisting without violence. He was denied bond during his first appearance on Wednesday.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear why Scott called 911 in the first place or shot at deputies. The sheriff said it’s unclear why he doesn’t like the sheriff’s office.

What they're saying:

Thomas Scott is facing multiple felony charges, including seven counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

"If you shoot at your deputies, you’re lucky you go to jail," said Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey.

During his first court appearance, a public defender did not contest the prosecution’s recommendation to keep Scott in jail without bond.

"Based on the facts, your Honor, I would have no argument," said the public defender representing Scott when the judge asked about keeping the suspect held without bond.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: