Walt Disney World brings back Florida resident ticket deal

Walt Disney World is kicking off 2023 by bringing back a popular ticket deal exclusively for Florida residents!

From now until April 27, 2023, you can purchase the Disney Weekday Magic Ticket which gives Florida residents a chance to experience the magic of the theme parks with a 2-day ticket for just $175 (plus tax).

The tickets are valid Monday through Friday only and for one theme park per day. The following blockout dates apply:

March 13 to March 17, 2023

April 3 to April 7, 2023

April 10 to April 14, 2023

A park reservation and valid admission for the same park on the same date are required.

If you want to spread out the fun, tickets can be used on consecutive or non-consecutive day. There are also 3 and 4-day tickets available and you can choose a Disney Weekday Magic Ticket that includes the Park Hopper Option, Water Parks and Sports Option or Park Hopper Plus Option.

For more details on this magical deal, visit the Walt Disney World website.