Tren de Aragua gang member arrested in Florida; first to be detained under Alien Enemies Act

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will hold a joint news conference on Friday to announce the arrest of Franklin Jose Jimenez-Bracho, a known member of the Tren de Aragua gang, authorities said.

Officials stated that Jimenez-Bracho's arrest is the first in the country under the Alien Enemies Act.

The news conference will be held at 2:30 p.m.

Who is Franklin Jose Jimenez-Bracho?

Franklin Jose Jimenez-Bracho, a known member of the Tren de Aragua gang, was wanted for human trafficking and smuggling, and is also part of an ongoing investigation, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).

He was taken into custody during a multi-agency operation involving FDLE special agents and FHP troopers.

