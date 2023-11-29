Snow White's arm hilariously 'stolen' by Dopey in apparent Magic Kingdom ride mishap at Walt Disney World

A glitch at the Happiest Place on Earth?

Magic Kingdom is known for its happy and, well, magical, atmosphere, but a recent viral video from one if its popular rides has left guests scratching their heads.

Kira Haas was onboard the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train on Tuesday afternoon. After a series of ups and downs and a trip through the diamond mine, she was greeted by what should have been a reenactment of the iconic dance scene from the classic Disney movie.

Instead, Snow White was missing an arm – which was found in the hand of Dopey as they danced around to "The Silly Song."

Photo: Kira Haas

VIRAL : Cinderella Castle vanishes amid foggy Central Florida morning: 'I don't know how Disney pulled off this magic'

"Rip Snow White’s arm," Haas captioned the video on TikTok, which has received over 300,000 views since it was posted on Tuesday.

The iconic Yodel Song serves as the backdrop for the off-putting scene that unfolded at the end of the ride as guests approached the loading and unloading dock.

"The music is killing me," one user commented on TikTok.

MEANWHILE IN CALIFORNIA : Disneyland streaker arrested after stripping down in 'It's a Small World' ride

While other users in the comments ripped Disney apart for what happened, Haas came to their defense, saying the animatronics used in this ride were not necessarily new.

According to Walt Disney World, some of the characters in the scene in question were moved over from the Snow White's Scary Adventures attraction, which was shut down in 2012.

Haas said she notified Cast Members of the mishap and the ride was closed for repair shortly after.

FOX 35 has reached out to Walt Disney World for more details.