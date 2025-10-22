Hundreds of Nike shoes stolen from Florida mall in secret overnight, rooftop break-in: Officials

article

The Brief Thieves broke into the Treasure Coast Mall and stole hundreds of pairs of shoes. Martin County deputies say the thieves cut a hole in the roof to access the Champs Sports store. The suspects took hundreds of pairs of Nike shoes, but some boxes of merchandise were left behind.



It sounds like the plot of an action movie: Thieves cut through the roof of a mall during the cover of night, sneak into a store, and get away with hundreds of designer shoes.

Except, this isn't a movie, it happened at a Florida mall.

What we know:

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said the heist took place at the Treasure Coast Mall in Jensen Beach on the east side of the state.

In a Facebook post, officials said the thieves cut through a concrete roof and dropped into the Champs Sports store and stole hundreds of pairs of Nike shoes.

"The stolen merchandise was bagged, tagged, thrown off the roof, and loaded into a getaway vehicle. As you can see some of the goods got hastily left behind," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.

Photos showed what appeared to be several shoe boxes and large trash bags stuck on the roof, as well as chunks of the concrete roof scattered about.

(Source: Martin County Sheriff’s Office)

What they're saying:

"Not quite the Crown Jewels—but it’s clear these sneaker thieves put the same time and effort into their crime. Now it’s our detectives’ turn to track them down," the agency said in the post.

What we don't know:

Martin County Sheriff’s Office did not provide information regarding any suspects at this time.

What's next:

Investigators are still trying to track down the sneaker thieves, and they are asking for the public’s help.

Anyone who noticed anything suspicious near the mall during the early morning hours on Tuesday is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 772-220-7060 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.