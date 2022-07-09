Travelers walk to Orlando airport after deadly crash causes major delays

Travelers heading to the Orlando International Airport on Saturday were locked in traffic for hours as police investigated a deadly crash. Some people got out of their cars and walked to the airport hauling luggage past a line of cars.

Shana Doreen, who was stuck in the traffic mess, shared video with FOX 35 showing hundreds of cars stuck in the miles-long backups leading up to the Orlando airport's main terminals.

"Thankfully nobody has to go to work right now. A bunch of missed flights."

Orlando police said two people were killed in a crash at Jeff Fuqua Blvd. and Semoran Blvd. near the north entrance of the airport.

Erica Pacheco, 34, and David Morales, 56, were passengers in a Land Rover that crashed around 12:30 a.m. According to police, the vehicle with four people inside was traveling southbound on Jeff Fuqua Blvd. near Cargo Rd. when for unknown reasons it ran off the roadway to the right, striking a concrete wall, and causing the vehicle to flip over and into a canal.

The driver and another passenger suffered minor injuries. Pacheco and Morales were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where they were pronounced deceased.

Several lanes were shut down while investigators were on the scene, which caused the heavy delays for travelers. All lanes have since reopened and traffic is back to normal, officials said.

However, flight delays continue to be an issue. The airport told FOX 35 News that there were over 120 delayed flights as of noon on Saturday.

Brian Nelsen, who was trying to fly to Boston, spoke to FOX 35's Matt Trezza.

"We were initially on Frontier at six, this morning. That plane has since gone. We weren't even in the airport, yet, when that left."

Andy Page was trying to get on a flight to Nashville when he got stuck in the traffic mess.

"Noticed a big fence area knocked down next to a bridge and crime scene units and fire engines, didn't know what's going on, didn't see any vehicles, just crime scene vehicles. Just a terrible backup, all the way down the interstate."