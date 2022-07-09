2 killed in crash near Orlando International Airport, police say

A double fatal crash near the Orlando International Airport is caused major backups on Saturday morning.

Orlando police tweeted out that the crash happened on Jeff Fuqua Blvd. and Semoran Blvd. at the north entrance of the airport.

The airport tells FOX 35 News that the area is cleared and all lanes are open. Drivers could still experience some delays if you are trying to get into the airport.

Many drivers tweeted photos of the big backups. Some say they had been stuck in the traffic jam for hours and are missing flights.

"I've never seen anything like this," tweeted Asia McMillan, whose photos showed cars backed up for over a mile.

"Please tell us what is happening. We have been stuck in traffic for over 2 hours! We need to use a bathroom," David Lee Finkle tweeted at the airport.

Kent Keller tweeted a photo of someone walking next to the line of traffic toward the airport: "Can walk to airport faster than the cars are moving."

ARE FLIGHTS DELAYED AT MCO?

According to the FAA's website, reported flight delays are less than 15 minutes. However, passengers should check the current status of their flight or upcoming flight with their specific airline.

WHAT PARKING LOTS ARE OPEN AT MCO?

According to the airport's website, both the North and South economy lots have available parking spaces. Both have shuttles that will take passengers to the terminal. The C Garage is also available.The "A" and "B" garages, as well as "Terminal Top" parking are full.

Check back for updates.