Tracking the Tropics: Invest 97L nears storm strength as two others monitored

The National Hurricane Center is tracking three systems across the Atlantic basin Monday, including one near the Cabo Verde Islands with a high chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm within hours.

Invest 97L: Eastern Tropical Atlantic

What to Expect:

The disturbance, designated Invest 97L, has a well-defined area of low pressure just west of the Cabo Verde Islands and continues to show signs of organization.

Forecasters said the system has a 90% chance of formation in both the next 48 hours and the next seven days.

Heavy rain and gusty winds are expected to persist across portions of the Cabo Verde Islands as the disturbance moves west to west-northwest at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central Atlantic.

Invest 96L: Central Atlantic

What to Expect:

In the central Atlantic, a weak trough of low pressure, labeled Invest 96L, is producing limited showers and thunderstorms.

Development chances remain low at 10% through the week as the system drifts northward.

Non-tropical area of low pressure: Northwestern Atlantic

What to Expect:

Farther north, a non-tropical area of low pressure is in the Northwestern Atlantic. The system is several hundred miles south-southeast of Nova Scotia and could see limited tropical or subtropical development while moving over the warm waters of the Gulf Stream.

The chance of formation is 10% for the next 7 days before the system moves over cooler waters midweek.

