Florida teen reflects a year after being run over by lifeguard truck on Daytona Beach

One year after being run over by a lifeguard truck while sunbathing on Daytona Beach, 19-year-old Sierra Trumbull says her recovery has been long, emotional and life-changing — but her spirit remains strong.

‘I still get like, you know, like those flashbacks’

What we know:

On Memorial Day 2023, 19-year-old Sierra Trumbull and a friend were run over by a Volusia County Beach Patrol truck while sunbathing on Daytona Beach.

Trumbull sustained serious facial injuries and a lacerated liver, and has spent the past year recovering through physical therapy. The driver, a beach patrol sergeant, later issued a public apology in court.

What we don't know:

While a review of safety protocols was initiated by the Volusia County Council, it remains unknown whether beach driving will be restricted in high-traffic sunbathing zones.

The backstory:

The accident occurred on a busy Memorial Day when Daytona Beach was crowded with beachgoers. The lifeguard truck was reportedly patrolling the beach when it inadvertently ran over Trumbull and her friend, who were lying flat in the sand. The case sparked renewed conversations about vehicle access on Florida’s popular drive-on beaches.

Local perspective:

Daytona Beach is one of few places in Florida where beach driving is still permitted, a long-standing tradition that continues to draw tourists but has also raised public safety concerns. Trumbull’s case has reignited debate over whether such practices are worth the risk to beachgoers. Other coastal areas in Florida already prohibit driving near pedestrian zones.

What they're saying:

One year after a lifeguard truck ran over her while sunbathing, Sierra Trumbull reflects on her emotional and physical recovery.

"I wake up and next thing you know, I have a tire on my face," Trumbull recalled, describing the moment last Memorial Day when a beach patrol truck ran her and a friend over as they lay in the sand. "All I feel is this immense pressure."

Trumbull suffered serious facial injuries and a lacerated liver in the incident. The Ormond Beach teen has spent the past year undergoing physical therapy while navigating the trauma of the event.

"I still get like, you know, like those flashbacks now and then," she said. "Everything really reminds me of it, but every day it’s easier to kind of like get through it."

The Volusia County Beach Patrol sergeant who was driving the truck appeared in court last September and apologized to both young women.

"Not a day has passed that I haven’t thought of both of you and thanked God for His protection," Sgt. Arthur Gendreau said.

In April, the Volusia County Council voted unanimously to begin reviewing safety protocols on Daytona Beach. Trumbull said she hopes any future changes keep public safety at the forefront.

"We need to focus on it being safe for people that just want to have a nice, peaceful afternoon at the beach and not be worried about... going to the hospital for just laying down and tanning.," she said. "We have to make sure that there are safety regulations for driving on the beach, whether it be lifeguards or whether it'd be regular civilians."

Trumbull hasn’t returned to Daytona Beach since the accident, opting instead for beaches where driving is prohibited.

"I try to avoid — I do avoid — the driving parts of the beach. I only go to beaches that have no, you know, there is no driving allowed. But of course, lifeguards are still allowed to drive on the beach."

Despite the trauma, Trumbull’s facial injuries have healed with minimal scarring, and she says she’s grateful to be moving forward.

