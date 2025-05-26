Jellyfish sting nearly 100 beachgoers in Daytona Beach over holiday weekend

The Brief Nearly 100 people were stung by jellyfish during Memorial Day weekend in Daytona Beach. Officials urge caution but say most stings are minor and treatable on-site. Despite warnings, beachgoers largely stayed in the water to enjoy the holiday.



Nearly 100 people were stung by jellyfish along Daytona Beach over the Memorial Day weekend, prompting warnings from local officials and beach safety crews.

Pay attention if you visit the beach, officials say

What we know:

Over Memorial Day weekend, 99 people were stung by jellyfish along Daytona Beach, according to Volusia County Beach Safety officials. The majority of stings were mild, though some individuals required hospital treatment. Jellyfish were spotted both in the surf and along the sand. Beach crews are responding by treating stings with vinegar and advising caution.

What we don't know:

Officials have not identified the specific species of jellyfish responsible for the stings, nor have they indicated whether this sudden surge is tied to seasonal patterns or unusual ocean conditions. It also remains unclear whether more stings may occur in the coming days, or if additional safety measures will be implemented.

The backstory:

Daytona Beach is a popular Memorial Day destination, often drawing large crowds. In past years, beach safety teams have responded to hundreds of water rescues during this weekend. While rescues dropped to 35 this year, jellyfish stings emerged as a new concern, shifting the focus of beach safety efforts.

The stings highlight the unpredictable nature of beach safety hazards. While rip currents typically dominate safety advisories, marine life can present unexpected risks—even on high-traffic weekends like Memorial Day. Yellow flags remain in place, alerting visitors to moderate water risks.

What they're saying:

Volusia County Beach Safety Deputy Chief AJ Miller said beachgoers should stay alert but not overly alarmed.

"We've pulled out 35 people yesterday and Saturday from the water," he said. "We have jellyfish in the area. Just between Saturday and Sunday, we had 99 people stung by jellyfish."

Deputy Miller said it's important to pay attention.

"You can see them if you're really watching," Miller said, "But then you're going to spend your whole day staring at the water and not enjoying the day."

"It's a minor concern," said Brian Thatcher, a Jacksonville resident. "Everybody's trying to have a good time, go back to work tomorrow, so you got to do something to enjoy."

What you can do:

Visitors are encouraged to seek help from lifeguards if stung; vinegar is available for treatment at beach stations. Those with allergies to insect stings are urged to be especially cautious, as they may be more sensitive to jellyfish venom. Despite the stings, most beachgoers were undeterred, soaking up the sun and surf before heading back to work.

