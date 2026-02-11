Orlando weather: Warmer days ahead, rain chances this weekend

A few very light spotty showers are possible today across Central Florida.

Only a 20% chance is expected between the hours of 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Temperatures will remain quite warm today, as highs warm into the mid to upper 70s. For perspective, Orlando's average high is 74°.

Skies will clear near sunset and stay mostly clear overnight. This will allow for areas of patchy fog to develop, lasting into the predawn hours of Thursday morning.

Temperatures will be mild overnight. Lows will dip down into the 50s by tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will stay on the warm side through the end of this week, as highs climb into the upper 70s by Friday.

The low chance of a few isolated showers will be possible tomorrow, Friday and into Saturday as well.

Higher chances of rain will take place as we head into Sunday, which isn't ideal given it's the Daytona 500 weekend.

A cold front is set to move into the Sunshine State, but exactly when and how strong it will be is still uncertain.

Since we're still nearly a week away, there are many details that have yet to come into focus. Timing is one of the most important factors, and it's too soon to say whether rain will impact the race.

Regardless, it looks to be a windy and warm day with gusts of 30+ mph and temperatures climbing into the low 80s.

Stay tuned over the coming days as we're able to analyze more and better data to fine-tune the forecast details.