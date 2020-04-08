Tracking coronavirus: Statewide cases near 15,000; Walgreens to expand drive-thru testing sites to Florida

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:00 a.m. -- As of 5:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Florida Department of Health says there are now 14,747 confirmed cases in the state as the death toll climbs to 296.

6:00 a.m. -- Beginning this week, the new sites in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Tennessee and Texas will be able to test up to 3,000 people per day. Read more HERE.

7:00 a.m. -- A Florida man is charged with aggravated assault after deputies say he intentionally coughed on a retail store employee, claiming social distancing is “getting out of hand.” Details HERE.

