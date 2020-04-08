5 Orange County deputies test positive for coronavirus, Sheriff Mina announces

article

Orange County Sheriff John Mina announced during a news conference on Wednesday that five of his deputies have tested positive for COIVD-19.

He said that the deputies are at home isolating and are in good spirits.

He added while crime is down in Orange County, that the Sheriff's Office is prepared and has plans in place if more deputies become infected or have to self-isolate.

In addition, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced that the Orange County Convention Center has received over 300 new kits to continue testing.

He also boasted of the success of #407Day, where Orange County residents were encouraged to order takeout from local restaurants. He said that more than 2,500 social media posts were shared and the positive message reached hundreds of thousands of people. Ironically too, 407 restaurants participated by the end of the day.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer also spoke at the news conference and announced that while city parks will remain open, city basketball courts and workout stations will close to ensure that residents follow social distancing.

Finally, an updated 'hot spot' heat map of Orange County was released during the news conference, showing the zip codes that have the most coronavirus cases.

