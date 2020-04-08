Updated coronavirus 'hot spots' released, shows zip codes that have the most cases in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County leaders say there are now over 800 positive cases of coronavirus in the area and it is likely that, according to Mayor Jerry Demings, this will go up.
Many experts say the peak of coronavirus will not come at least until late April.
There are currently more than 15,400 COVID-19 cases statewide, the Florida Department of Health says. Over 300 people have died because of the virus.
Orange County recently updated a heat map indicating so-called 'hot spots' -- zip codes where the virus is most present in the Orlando area.
- 32828
- 32822
- 32825
- 32812
- 32801
- 32839
- 32835
- 32837
- 32824
According to the map, zip code 32822 has the most with 56 cases. That area stretches from State Road 436 to Chickasaw Trail and sits between the 528 and S.R. 408.
Even if you do not travel in any of those zip codes, officials cautioned that no resident should be deceived into thinking that it is not countywide at this point.
