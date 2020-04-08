School district sets back-up graduation dates for Osceola County seniors

article

The Osceola County School District said that they want to honor its 2020 graduates as planned between May 21 and 29. However, if social distancing rules have not been lifted by then, the district has established back-up graduation dates.

They said that the new dates will be between July 6 and 10.

The following graduations will be held at the Osceola School for the Arts:

July 6: Professional And Technical High (PATHS) at 1:30 p.m. Osceola School for the Arts

Monday, July 6: Adult Learning Center Osceola (ALCO)/Osceola Virtual School/Zenith at 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, July 7: Osceola School for the Arts at 6:00 PM

The following graduations will be held at Osceola Heritage Park:

Wednesday, July 8: Poinciana High at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, July 8: Harmony High at 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 8: Osceola High at 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 9: Tohopekaliga High at 9:30 a.m.

Thursday, July 9: Liberty High at 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 9: St. Cloud High at 6:00 p.m.

Friday, July 10: Celebration High at 9:30 a.m.

Friday, July 10: Gateway High at 1:30 p.m.

Friday, July 10: Osceola Technical College (oTECH) at 6:00 p.m.

