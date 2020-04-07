US coronavirus cases top 400,000, according to Johns Hopkins

On April 8, the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus surpassed 400,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. The United States reported more than 12,000 deaths and 22,000 recoveries.



There are more than 1.4 million confirmed cases across the world, according to Johns Hopkins data. The United States has more confirmed cases than any other country.



New York City remains the epicenter of the current U.S. coronavirus pandemic with more than 76,000 confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins data.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering changing its guidelines for self-isolation to make it easier for those who have been exposed to someone with the coronavirus to return to work if they are without symptoms.

The public health agency, in conjunction with the White House coronavirus task force, is considering an announcement as soon as Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence said.

Under the proposed guidance, people who are exposed to someone infected would be allowed back on the job if they have no symptoms, test their temperature twice a day and wear a face mask, said a person familiar with the proposal under consideration. The person was not authorized to publicly discuss the draft because it had not been finalized and described the proposal on the condition of anonymity.

The new policy is aimed in particular at workers in critical jobs. But it also comes as the Trump administration is eyeing what it calls a “stabilization” in infection rates and looks toward rolling back some of the restrictive social distancing guidelines and restarting the stalled economy.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, said Wednesday that even as death rates rise, the administration has been working on plans to eventually reopen the country amid "glimmers of hope” that social distancing is working to stop the virus' spread.

“If, in fact, we are successful, it makes sense to at least plan what a reentry into normality would look like," he said on Fox News Channel.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.