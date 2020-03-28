Tracking coronavirus: Over 3,000 cases in Florida, 46 dead; FDA clears 5-minute results COVID-19 test
article
ORLANDO, Fla. - Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.
6:00 a.m. -- As of Saturday morning, the Florida Department of Health says that there are 3,198 cases of coronavirus in the state. The death toll has risen to 46.
7:00 a.m. -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared a new rapid test from Abbott Laboratories, which the company says can detect the coronavirus in about 5 minutes. Read more HERE.
(MOBILE USERS WATCH FOX 35 HERE)
FULL COVERAGE OF THE CORONAVIRUS
CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA
Advertisement
AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com