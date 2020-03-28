Infant among new coronavirus cases in Orange County

article

Orange County officials announced on Saturday that COVID-19 cases in the county have risen to 206 cases, including their first infant patient. According to the Orlando Sentinel, Orange County is now fourth in the state in terms of number of cases.

Dr. Raul Pino with the Orange County Health Department said, "We have reached over 200 cases, 206 and we also have our first infant affected by the virus. So to those parents who may be scared, everything will be fine, we have excellent care in Orange County."

Dr. Pino said 43 people have required hospitalization and there have been 4 deaths in the county. Testing continues at their Alafaya Trail site. Dr. Pino said they plan to ramp up testing this week now that more kits have been donated.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings continued to stress the importance of following the stay-at-home order, which was implemented earlier this week. The mandate runs through April 9.

"It is not slowing down," Demings said of the pandemic. "Sadly, I have to report to you that here within Orange County we have 206 cases."

To put it into perspective, Demings said that it was just weeks ago that one case was confirmed in the county. Now it's up to 206, which he called concerning.

"I have to say to our community, we are not there yet. The numbers are increasing by about 25% each day."

He believes the people who have contracted the virus got it before the measures were put in place, which is why it is so important for everyone to follow the mandates to help slow the spread.

Demings said there are still too many people still out on the roads when they shouldn't be.

"We are working hard to protect you from yourselves."

The Florida Department of Health announced on Saturday that cases in the state have risen to 3,763 and there have been 54 deaths.