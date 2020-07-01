Tracking coronavirus: Moratorium on foreclosures and evictions extended; cases top 152,000

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

8:00 a.m. -- A Florida doctor is warning that coronavirus infections will rise for weeks to come before getting better. “We’re a couple of weeks late to the game of really being able to get this under control,” said Dr. Cindy Prins.

7:25 a.m. -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that the state will not reimpose sweeping shutdowns amid rising coronavirus infections, saying that going back to lockdowns would cripple the economy without saving lives. Read more HERE.

6:30 a.m. -- Seminole County's face mask order is now in effect, and not even a day into it, the policy is already sparking debate.

An online petition is working to gather protesters in Sanford on Wednesday. Read more HERE.

6:00 a.m. -- The Brevard County Commission on Tuesday opted not to vote on a controversial order that would require face coverings to be worn in public places.

5:45 a.m. -- The Osceola County School District is giving families three choices for going back to school in the fall. Read the options in detail HERE.

5:00 a.m. -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order extending a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures in the state to August 1. Details HERE.

4:00 a.m. -- On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported another 6,093 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state, bringing the total to 152,434. The death toll has increased by 58 for a total of 3,505.

