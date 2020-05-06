Tracking Coronavirus: Florida death toll rises to over 1,500; Cases top 38,000; rapid-testing coming soon

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

4:45 a.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health shows that the state has 37,439 cases of coronavirus. The death toll is at 1,471.

5:00 a.m. -- A local COVID-19 survivor believes her role in the clinical trial of a treatment drug for the virus may have saved her life. Her story HERE.

5:30 a.m. -- Disney reported a steep decline in profit as many segments of its media and entertainment offerings ground to a standstill during the coronavirus pandemic. Read more about when Disney could be reopening HERE.

7:30 a.m. -- Though there is currently no known scientific cure for the disease known as COVID-19, researchers have created an antibody "that neutralizes SARS-CoV-2" in cells, offering the potential for prevention and treatment. Details HERE.

8:00 a.m. -- Many Floridians trying to get help through the state's unemployment system have voiced anger and frustration over what Governor Ron DeSantis described as a system that "just totally broke." With that said, Orlando attorney John Morgan has offered to help DeSantis fix the problem. Details HERE.

8:30 a.m. -- Publix has confirmed to FOX 35 News that three more employees in the Orlando-area have tested positive for coronavirus. Read more HERE.

10:15 a.m. -- The Orange County Task Force for reopening discusses plans for reopening tourism.

11:00 a.m. -- In the 11:00 a.m. update, The Florida Department of Health says cases in Florida are at 38,002 as the death toll rises to 1,539. Details HERE.

11:45 a.m. -- Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference from Miami Gardens about coronavirus. He announced that mobile COVID-19 testing sites with rapid testing will be put into place throughout Florida that will let you know if you have coronavirus in as little as 45 minutes. More details on the mobile testing can be found HERE. The governor also announced that a lane antibody testing will open up at the Orange County Convention Center coronavirus testing site. Details on antibody testing can be found HERE.

