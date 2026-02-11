Brush fire in Volusia County burns 63 acres, shuts down State Road 40

The Brief A 63-acre brush fire in Volusia County shut down State Road 40 near DeLand. The fire is contained, but crews remain on scene and drivers are urged to avoid the area. A separate 100-acre fire in Lake County is fully contained after temporary evacuations.



A brush fire shut down a roadway in Volusia County on Tuesday and prompted temporary evacuations.

The fire was fully contained and being monitored for any flare-ups.

The backstory:

A brush fire in Volusia County burned more than 63 acres and forced the closure of State Road 40 east of U.S. Highway 17, authorities said.

Officials said the fire is contained, but crews with the Florida Forest Service remained on scene monitoring hotspots. Multiple agencies responded to stabilize the blaze and protect nearby structures.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area because of smoke and road closures. It was not immediately clear when State Road 40 would reopen.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ A brush fire prompted the closured of State Road 40 in Volusia County, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. [Credit: The Volusia County Professional Firefighters Association]

The Volusia County fire was one of at least two reported in Central Florida on the same day. In Lake County, a separate brush fire near County Road 44A in Eustis burned nearly 100 acres and prompted temporary evacuations.

That fire is now fully contained, and residents were allowed to return home.