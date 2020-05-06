'First-of-its-kind' mobile COVID-19 testing sites coming to Florida, gives results in 45 minutes

article

Governor Ron DeSantis announced that mobile COVID-19 testing sites with rapid testing will be put into place throughout Florida that will let you know if you have coronavirus in as little as 45 minutes.

The governor made the announcement during a news conference from the new testing site at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Wednesday.

RELATED: Tracking coronavirus: Florida death toll rises to over 1,500; Cases top 38,000

"These are going to be mobile labs with rapid testing capability," he said. "You'll be able to take a sample, bring it to lab, and within 45 minutes, you're going to get the diagnostic result."

DeSantis says the 'first-of-its-kind' testing labs will allow healthcare workers to increase the testing efforts at long-term care facilities.

"We really believe this will be a game-changer."

Advertisement

DeSantis says the new mobile sites will allow for 3,500 tests per week. The labs will start in Miami-Dade county where they've seen a high number of coronavirus cases.

In addition, the governor announced he would be adding an anti-bodies testing lane to the testing site at the Orange County Convention Center.

"It's very important to know who has anti-bodies and who doesn't."

The governor also touched on how things are working out during Phase 1 of reopening the economy, which began Monday. He was asked about reopening salons and barbershops following his roundtable meeting in Orlando.

DeSantis says his team is putting together a list of safety requirements and he hopes to have something to announce as soon as possible.

RELATED: Governor working toward reopening state salons after visiting Orlando

Meanwhile, Miami-Dade officials say they’re ready to start opening up and join the rest of the state of Florida.

Officials say there are less than 100 people are in the hospital on respirators in Miami-Dade county and thousands of hospital beds are available.

For the latest on the COVID-19 outbreak, tune in to FOX 35 News or download the FOX 35 App to get updates on your cellphone.