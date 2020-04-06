Future of COVID-19 testing at Orange County Convention Center unclear after Tuesday

article

Monday night, the Orange County Convention Center testing site received 250 tests from the state for the very first time.

So far, officials said 3,200 people have been tested at the Orange County Convention Center site over the last two weeks, but they have all been federal tests.

On Tuesday, workers will be able to give a total of 328 tests to patients.

Orange County Convention Center spokeswoman Laurent Luna said Monday night, “Tomorrow, we’re prepared to give out 78 federal tests and 250 that were provided by the state. The difference between those tests, the state tests are going to be throat swab and the federal tests are going to continue to be the nasal cavity swab.”

Officials say both tests are about the same.

Luna said they are not sure if they’ll receive more tests after Tuesday.

Advertisement

She said it will be something they’ll have to see on a day-by-day basis.