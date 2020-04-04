Tracking coronavirus: Florida cases top 11,500; death toll rises to 195

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

7:00 a.m. -- As of 7:00 a.m. Saturday, The Florida Department of Health reports there are over 10,000 coronavirus cases in the state. There are 170 dead.

7:30 a.m. -- The White House coronavirus task force is said to be preparing to announce new guidelines formulated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that recommend Americans in areas hit hardest by the novel coronavirus wear some type of facial covering while out in public. Read more HERE.

8:00 a.m. -- A Brevard County woman says another woman became upset with her for wearing medical scrubs to the grocery store. See the video HERE.

10:00 a.m. -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of their own who recently died of coronavirus. Read more HERE.

11:00 a.m. -- At 11:00 a.m., the Florida Department of Health says there are now 11,111 cases of coronavirus in the state. The death toll has risen to 191.

12:30 p.m. -- Seminole County has announced its first death from coronavirus. "Seminole County is deeply saddened to report it’s first death related to COVID-19. As our community continues to combat the spread of Coronavirus, Seminole County Emergency Management paused for a moment of silence to remember the life of this patient this morning."

2:00 p.m. -- Volusia County shut down its beaches this week as Governor Ron DeSantis' mandatory 'stay-at-home' order took effect on Friday. On Saturday, the county reopened the beaches for exercise-related activities only. Read more HERE.

4:30 p.m. -- President Trump and the Coronavirus Task Force held a briefing on the United States' response to COVID-19.

6:30 p.m. -- The Florida Health Department said the number of cases in the state reached 11,545. The number of positive Florida residents rose to 11,173. The number of deaths rose to 195.

