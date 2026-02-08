Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime show cameos: Who was in it?

article

The Brief Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny, headlined the 2026 Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show. A number of celebrities had cameos during his show. Did you spot them all?



Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny, headlined the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026.

He is a Puerto Rican rapper, singer, and producer.

There were several celebrity cameos during the halftime show. Did you spot them all?

Most notably, both Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin sang during the halftime performance, while others appeared on the set.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: (L-R) Pedro Pascal, Karol G, Cardi B and Jessica Alba perform onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Chris Graythe Expand

Here's a few that we spotted:

- Jessica Alba

- Cardi B

- Karol G

- Pedro Pascal

- Lady Gaga

- Ricky Martin

- Young Miko

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Lady Gaga performs with Bad Bunny onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Who is Bad Bunny?

Bad Bunny recently won album of the year at the 2026 Grammy Awards for his critically-acclaimed "Debí Tirar Más Fotos."

It is the first time a Spanish-language album has taken home the top prize.

The 31-year-old artist born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio has become a global ambassador for Latin music, starred in films such as "Bullet Train," "Caught Stealing" and "Happy Gilmore 2," and collaborated with top fashion houses.

"What I’m feeling goes beyond myself," Bad Bunny said in a previous statement. "It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL."

NFL Super Bowl halftime show vs. Turning Point USA halftime show

There were two competing halftime shows: The NFL's annual halftime show during the Super Bowl and Turning Point USA's "The All-American Halftime Show."

TPUSA's show featured performances by Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett, and was streamed briefly on YouTube.

Turning Point USA was founded by Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated in September 2025 while speaking at an event at a Utah university.

President Donald Trump responds to halftime show

President Donald Trump was quick to condemn Sunday's halftime show. He described it as "absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER" in a post on his Truth Social social media platform.

"The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence. Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World," he wrote.