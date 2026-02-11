Police look for owner of severely malnourished dog in New Smyrna Beach

The Brief New Smyrna Beach Police Department Animal Control Unit is looking for the owner of a severely malnourished dog. The dog, with brown and white fur, was found with its rib cage and spine visible through its fur. Police are now investigating this situation, saying the dog will not be returned to its owner.



Police are investigating an animal cruelty case after discovering a severely malnourished dog in New Smyrna Beach.

What we know:

A female adult dog was found severely malnourished in the 200 block of Inwood Avenue on February 9, 2026. The dog, with brown and white fur, was found with its rib cage and spine visible through its fur.

Police attempted to identify the dog's owner, but were not successful. The New Smyrna Beach Police Department Animal Control Unit is now investigating this situation, saying the dog will not be returned to its owner.

What's next:

The dog is currently receiving medical care at the Edgewater Animal Shelter. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact police at dwulf@cityofnsb.com, with the case number, NS260200124.