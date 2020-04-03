Florida women wearing medical scrubs say they were confronted in grocery store

A Brevard County woman says another woman became upset with her for wearing medical scrubs to the grocery store.

The encounter at a Palm Bay Winn Dixie Wednesday was captured on camera and has been viewed thousands of times.

Juliann Roberts says she wears scrubs because she works at a hearing aid practice. She says the woman first made a comment as Roberts and her friend walked into the store.

"As were in the produce section she came up to us again. She started saying its not right to wear scrubs in the grocery store. We're spreading the virus. You can see how the general public would think that’s not safe," Roberts recalled.

"At first I was very alarmed, and then just a few moments into it, I realized were in the middle of a pandemic and are scared and that’s why this lady acting this way," Roberts said.

Roberts says the woman threatened to call police for recording her. Eventually, store management asked that the two parties stay on different ends of the store. Police say the woman in the video was not arrested.