Tracking coronavirus: CDC recommends wearing face masks in public; Florida cases top 10,000

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

7:00 a.m. -- As of 7:00 a.m. Saturday, The Florida Department of Health reports there are over 10,000 coronavirus cases in the state. There are 170 dead.

7:30 a.m. -- The White House coronavirus task force is said to be preparing to announce new guidelines formulated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that recommend Americans in areas hit hardest by the novel coronavirus wear some type of facial covering while out in public. Read more HERE.

8:00 a.m. -- A Brevard County woman says another woman became upset with her for wearing medical scrubs to the grocery store. See the video HERE.

