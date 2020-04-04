Florida deputy loses battle with COVID-19

article

The Broward County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of their own who recently died of coronavirus.

Deputy Shannon Bennett has served with the sheriff's office for 12 years.

"It is with a sad and heavy heart that we announce the passing of Deputy Shannon Bennett due to COVID-19," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook Saturday morning.

Bennett is described as a "fine deputy and individual."

“I ask that you keep Shannon’s family members in your prayers, but keep Shannon within your heart. His legacy will be carried on in our performance," Sheriff Gregory Tony said.