Tracking coronavirus: Florida cases near 7,000; drive-thru testing sites loosen requirements

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:00 a.m. -- As of 5:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Florida Department of Health reports there are now 6,741 confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus in the state. The number of positive Florida residents is 6,490. The death toll has risen to 85.

5:30 a.m. -- The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in the United States topped 4,000 as of Tuesday night. According to numbers provided by Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center, there are over 4,070 deaths as of Tuesday night. Read more HERE.

7:00 a.m. -- Some requirements are being lifted as a few of the coronavirus testing sites in Central Florida. At the Orange County Convention Center, hundreds were turned away because they had to meet the age requirements. Now, anyone of any age can be tested. Read more HERE.

