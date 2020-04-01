Orange County coronavirus testing site reaches capacity just hours after opening

article

Just hours after opening to test residents for the coronavirus, the testing site at the Orange County Convention Center had reached capacity.

The site opened at 9:00 a.m. By 11:30 a.m., medical personnel had reached their daily allotment of tests to give.

"The temporary testing site at @OCCC has reached capacity today," the Florida Association of Public Information Officers tweeted. "They will open up at 9 a.m. tomorrow morning."

Wednesday was the first day the site was allowing those under 65 years of age to be tested after modifying their requirements. Now anyone with symptoms, regardless of age, can come get tested at the drive-thru site at the Orange County Convention Center.

But tests are limited to just 250 per day.

Before the drive-thru line opened at 9:00 a.m., deputies said more than 100 cars filled with people were lined up on Universal Boulevard just waiting to be tested.

The following requirements are still in place:

Fever 99.6 or higher

Respiratory symptoms OR pre-existing conditions.

All 1st responders and healthcare workers can be tested regardless of symptoms or not

The testing site will reopen at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

