Requirements being loosened at some Central Florida coronavirus testing sites

Some requirements are being lifted as a few of the coronavirus testing sites in Central Florida.

At the Orange County Convention Center, hundreds were turned away because they had to meet the age requirements. Now, anyone of any age can be tested.

Certain criteria still must be met. Symptoms must include a fever of 99.6 degrees or higher, respiratory symptoms or preexisting conditions. First responders with or without symptoms can be tested.

If nurses qualify you are able to be tested, a medic with the National Guard will conduct a nasal cavity swab that will be sent to a testing location. Some estimates say results could take between 1 to 2 weeks.

As of Wednesday morning, there are 373 cases of COVID-19 in Orange County. Those numbers are expected to rise as more people get tested.

The Orange County Convention Center esting site is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The medical team is allotted 250 tests, so once those run out, they will resume operations the following day.

Since it is a drive-thru testing site, you must remember to not get out of your car. A medical professional will come to you.

If you feel like you need to be tested, no appointment is necessary.