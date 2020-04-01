Curfew goes into effect for Daytona Beach on Thursday

article

A mandatory curfew will go into effect for Daytona Beach residents starting Thursday in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

According to officials, the curfew will be in effect from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. starting April 2. It will last through 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 8, unless terminated or extended by city officials.

Exceptions will be made for travel to and from work, medical emergencies and food delivery services.

RELATED: Tracking coronavirus: Florida cases near 7,000; drive-thru testing sites loosen requirements

Restaurants offering drive-thru, delivery and take-out services are still able to remain open.

Several Florida counties have implemented curfews in response to the coronavirus outbreak. In Florida, cases continue to rise as more testing is being done.

RELATED: Coronavirus could be airborne, new study suggests

Advertisement

While Governor Ron DeSantis has authorized state line checkpoints, he has yet to shut down the state completely. A Change.org petition urging DeSantis to shut down Florida has over 200,000 signatures.

RELATED: Experts predict Florida coronavirus cases won't peak until May

THE LATEST ON THE VIRUS IN FLORIDA: Coronavirus Florida

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com