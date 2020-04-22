Tracking coronavirus: Florida cases near 28,000 as Orange County leaders discuss reopening plans

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:00 a.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show that the state has 27,869 cases of coronavirus as the death toll climbs to 867.

5:30 a.m. -- A $483 billion coronavirus aid package flew through the Senate on Tuesday after Congress and the White House reached a deal to replenish a small-business payroll fund and provided new money for hospitals and testing. Details HERE.

