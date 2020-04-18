Tracking coronavirus: Florida cases near 25,500 as death toll rises

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

7:00 a.m. -- As of 7:00 a.m., there are 24,753 confirmed cases in the state and 726 deaths, according to the Florida Department of Health.

8:30 a.m. -- About a hundred people protested outside the Orange County administration building Friday afternoon, pushing for state and county officials to reopen Florida. See video HERE.

8:35 a.m. -- The number of people who’ve died from the novel coronavirus passed the 150,000 mark on April 17, according to the most recent data collected by Johns Hopkins University. Details HERE.

11:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health says there are now 25,269 cases of coronavirus in the state as of 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. The death toll is up to 740.

12:00 p.m. -- All Walmart employees will be required to wear face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus starting Monday, the company announced.

1:00 p.m. -- Florida’s governor on Friday gave the green light for some beaches and parks to reopen if it can be done safely, and north Florida beaches became among the first to allow people to return since closures because of the coronavirus.

4:30 p.m. -- Governor DeSantis said the state's K-12 schools will remain closed through the end of the school year. He said distance learning will continue.

5 p.m. -- President Trump and the Coronavirus Task Force gave an update on COVID-19.

7 p.m. -- The Florida Department of Health said the number of positive confirmed cases in Florida is now 25,492. The death toll is now 748.

