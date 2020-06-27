Tracking coronavirus: Florida breaks single-day record with over 9,500 cases

article

11:30 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reports another new 9,585 cases of COVID-19. The new cases bring the total number of cases Florida has had to 132,545. READ MORE.

11 a.m. -- Beaches in Miami-Dade County will close for the July Fourth weekend -- less than a month after reopening -- and gatherings of 50 or more will be prohibited due to recent surges in coronavirus cases. County Mayor Carlos Gimenez will sign an emergency order to close beaches starting Friday, July 3, and ending Tuesday, July 7, his office announced Friday. READ MORE.

10:30 a.m. -- Those who call themselves “huggers” have potentially been without for months now — and there’s good reason why that might be impacting their mental health during the coronavirus lockdown, according to a new study. READ MORE.

10 a.m. -- Americans likely won’t be welcome next week when the European Union starts reopening its borders to international travel. The reason: Surging numbers of coronavirus cases in the United States. READ MORE.

9 a.m. -- Health officials said the first cars started lining up at around 12:30 a.m. at the Orange County Convention Center for COVID-19 testing. READ MORE.

7:40 a.m. -- Daytona Beach will enact a mask mandate effective Sunday. READ MORE.

7:30 a.m. -- Residents in Orange County in need of face coverings can pick up some free ones on Saturday. District 3 Commissioner Mayra Uribe is inviting residents and businesses to Eastland Baptist Church, located on Lake Underhill Road, to pick up free face masks on Saturday. The mask giveaway will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 11 a.m., or until supplies last. READ MORE.

7 a.m. -- The State of Florida saw an additional 8,942 cases of COVID-19 on Friday. It was the largest single-day increase in cases since the pandemic began back in March in the state. MORE DETAILS.

6 a.m. -- On Friday, Florida, effective immediately, suspended consumption of alcohol at bars statewide. READ MORE.

