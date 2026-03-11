Universal Orlando brings back Volcano Bay Nights: Dates, details

The Brief Universal Orlando has announced the return of Volcano Bay Nights for 2026. The after-hours, limited-capacity event includes access to attractions, character meet-and-greets and live entertainment. The event will be held on select nights between May 3 and August 21.



Universal Orlando has set the dates for the return of Volcano Bay Nights, the after-hours event at its water park.

The event will be held on select nights between May 3 and August 21.

The exact dates are:

May 3, 10, 17, 22, and 31

June 5, 12, 18, and 25

July 10 and 17

August 7, 14 and 21

What is Volcano Bay Nights?

The limited-capacity event includes access to attractions, character meet-and-greets, live entertainment and snacks.

Visitors will be able to enjoy shorter waits for Volcano Bay attractions such as Krakatau Aqua Coaster, Ko'okiri Body Plunge and TeAwa the Fearless River.

Visitors floating down the TeAwa The Fearless River at Volcano Bay. (Credit: Universal Orlando Resort)

A DJ-led Beach Bash will be held on the park's Waturi Beach. That spot will be where visitors can meet characters from DreamWorks' "Shrek" and "Madagascar."

Admission also includes select complimentary treats such as blue raspberry churro bites and garlic parmesan-flavored popcorn. Visitors will also get a complimentary Coca-Cola Freestyle Souvenir cup. Other specialty food and drink items will be available for purchase.

Volcano Bay Nights will take place from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on event nights. However, those with tickets will be able to enter the water park as early as 4 p.m.

How much do tickets cost?

Tickets cost $99. Parking is included, according to Universal. Passholders can get a 10% discount off the ticket price.

Private cabanas can be booked in the park on event days and are available starting at $199.99.

Tickets can be purchased at universalorlando.com.

Volcano Bay goes cashless

Universal recently made Volcano Bay a cashless park.

Since Feb. 25, the park no longer accepts cash payments. All purchases inside the park can only be made with credit or debit card, Universal Pay, Universal gift cards and tap-to-pay methods such as Apple Pay.



Visitors who want to pay with cash can use cash-to-card kiosks at the park to load cash onto a Visa prepaid card.