First cars started lining up just after midnight for coronavirus testing at Orange County Convention Center

State health officials said lines to get tested for coronavirus started overnight on Saturday.

The Florida Association of Public Information Officers tweeted that the first cars started lining up at around 12:30 a.m. at the Orange County Convention Center.

Testing started at 9 a.m.

Officials said every day this week they've seen the line grow from the previous day.

The Orange County Convention Center testing site can process 200 tests per hour, but the demand is so high, the wait from the end of the line is about six to eight hours, according to the Florida Association of Public Information Officers tweet.

The same group also tweeted that antibody testing capacity was reached for Saturday at around 9 a.m.

Officials said active virus swab testing will be offered until 5 p.m. at the Orange County Convention Center.

However, the car line will be cut off by early afternoon to get everyone through, according to the Florida Association of Public Information Officers.

