Florida man moved Amazon van with delivery driver inside, because it was blocking road: Deputies

A 64-year-old Florida man was arrested after deputies said he climbed into an Amazon delivery van and drove it because it was blocking the road in a Brevard County neighborhood.

Investigators say the man, who is now facing grand theft and kidnapping charges, got behind the wheel and moved the van while the delivery driver was still inside the vehicle.

The backstory:

Deputies were first called to Cepheus Court on Feb. 25 after an Amazon driver reported a suspicious incident while delivering packages in the neighborhood.

The Amazon driver told deputies he had briefly stopped his delivery van along the roadway to drop off packages at nearby homes when an older man in a Toyota sedan began yelling at him to move the vehicle.

The driver said he told the man he would move the van shortly because he was finishing a delivery. Instead, he said, the man allegedly got into the driver’s seat of the Amazon van and attempted to drive away. The driver said he ran after the vehicle and climbed into the van through the open side door in an effort to stop him.

Investigators said the driver made arm motions in an apparent attempt to keep the Amazon driver from intervening before abruptly stopping the van and leaving it in drive. The driver was able to stop the vehicle and record the man getting back into the Toyota and leaving the area.

Video and a license plate captured during the incident identified the suspect as Joseph Baldi, of Merritt Island, who lives on the same street, according to investigators.

Authorities said they later obtained surveillance footage from inside the delivery van. Investigators said the video shows Baldi entering the vehicle, putting it into drive and accelerating forward while the Amazon driver was in the cargo area. The sudden movement caused the Amazon driver to brace himself to avoid being thrown backward, and a metal package rack struck his arm when the vehicle stopped abruptly.

Detectives said the footage indicates Baldi drove the vehicle while the driver was confined inside without permission.

On March 9, deputies stopped Baldi as he was leaving his neighborhood. After being advised of his rights, deputies said Baldi acknowledged entering the van, telling investigators he did so because the vehicle was blocking the roadway.

Baldi was arrested and taken to the Brevard County Jail without incident.

Authorities charged him with grand theft of a motor vehicle and kidnapping because the driver was inside the van at the time.