Tracking Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 8 in Florida, cases being investigated at 19 nursing homes

More cases of coronavirus have been announced by the Florida Department of Health, as well as an additional death, bringing the state's death toll to eight total. On Wednesday, President Trump announced that he will invoke a federal provision that allows the government to marshal the private sector in response to the coronavirus pandemic. He said that he would sign the Defense Production Act “in case we need it" as the government bolsters resources for an expected surge in cases of the virus.

Governor Ron DeSantis said that Florida is experiencing a shortage of medical supplies, making testing difficult across the state as positive cases continue to rise. U.S. Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy announced on Wednesday evening that she has decided to self-quarantine after coming into contact with a Florida congressman who tested positive for coronavirus.

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:00 a.m. -- 14 more cases of coronavirus have been announced by the Florida Department of Health, as well as an additional death, bringing the state's death toll to eight total. Read more HERE.

6:00 a.m. -- State health officials are investigating after learning there are either suspected or confirmed cases of coronavirus at 19 nursing homes across Florida. Read more HERE.

7:00 a.m. -- Last month, Wuhan was overwhelmed with thousands of new cases of coronavirus each day. But in a dramatic development, Chinese authorities said Thursday that the city and its surrounding province had no new cases to report. Read more HERE.

