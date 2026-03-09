Who is Ivanna Lisette Ortiz? Orlando woman allegedly fired shots at Rihanna's LA home

The Brief The Los Angeles Police Department identified the woman accused of firing gunshots into Rihanna's LA home as someone from Orlando, Florida. LAPD identified the suspect as Ivanna Lisette Ortiz and from Orlando, Florida. She was booked into jail on a charge of attempted murder and is being held on a $10.2M bond, FOX LA reports The shooting happened around 1:20 p.m. on Sunday outside the singer's Beverly Crest home, an LA neighborhood. Rihanna was home at the time of the shooting, officials said. Officials said Ortiz's vehicle was tracked to the Sherman Oaks Galleria – and that an AR-15-style rifle was found inside the vehicle.



An Orlando, Florida woman has been arrested in California under suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly firing multiple bullets into the singer Rihanna's Los Angeles home, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

LAPD identified the woman on Monday as 35-year-old Ivanna Lisette Ortiz. She was booked into jail and a judge ordered her to be held on a $10.2 million bond, FOX LA reported.

Here is what we know about her.

Officials: Rihanna's LA home shot multiple times over the weekend

The backstory:

The LAPD said the shooting happened around 1:20 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2026, outside Rihanna's home in Beverly Crest, according to FOX LA. TMZ reported, citing officials, that Rihanna was home at the time of the shooting.

Police said a woman, later identified as Ortiz, drove in front of Rihanna's home and began firing several rounds towards the house. Witnesses told FOX LA that some rounds hit the front gate, while others hit the entrance.

LA official: AR-15-style rifle found in car

Authorities tracked the woman's vehicle – A Tesla with paper plates – to the Sherman Oaks Galleria, an outdoor luxury shopping center in L.A. Ortiz was arrested in the parking lot, officials said.

Police said an AR-15-style rifle was found inside the vehicle.

Who is Ivanna Ortiz?

According to public records, Ortiz has had multiple addresses in Orlando, Florida. Officials said Monday that she was from Orlando, though it was not immediately clear when she arrived in California, nor how long she had been in town.

$75K grievance filed against Billie Eilish concert

In October 2025, someone named Ivanna Ortiz filed an emergency petition for temporary injunction relief against LiveNation, the City of Orlando, and the Kia Center related to a Billie Eilish concert, according to court records.

In those documents, Ortiz alleged that she would suffer "immediate and irreparable harm" if Billie Eilish's concert proceeded due to noise concerns and traffic issues. She also expressed concern over whether a noise waiver had been filed. She asked the court to issue an injunction to stop the concert from happening.

In one document, Ortiz said the amount of claim was worth between $75,000-$100,000. The court dismissed the claim weeks later as moot, as the concert went on as scheduled.

Minor traffic offenses

Orange County, Florida court records show five traffic citations between 2008 and 2024. In 2024, she was allegedly flashed by a traffic camera for failing to stop at a red light in Orange County. Records show Ortiz pleaded no contest and adjudication was withheld.