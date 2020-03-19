University of Central Florida student tests positive for coronavirus, school says

article

The University of Central Florida (UCF) announced on Thursday evening that one of their students has tested positive for coronavirus.

They said that they believe the student has been off campus since March 9. So, the risk of anyone coming into contact with him is very low.

"The incubation period for COVID-19 is 14 days, and we believe the risk of anyone who came into contact with him developing symptoms at this point is very low," Dr. Michael Deichen, the Associate Vice President of UCF Student Health Services, said.

His residence hall and classrooms will reportedly be decontaminated out of an abundance of caution, though.

MORE NEWS: Positive coronavirus cases jump over 400 in Florida, 9th death reported by health officials

The student is said to be recovering away from the school.

UCF also said that a military contractor who works at the Partnership IV Building in the Central Florida Research Park near the main campus has tested positive for the coronavirus. Several of his colleagues also have submitted to tests. Some UCF Institute for Simulation and Training employees work in the same building but this group is small and they are not believed to have come into contact with the military contractor.

Advertisement

There are other students at the school that have reportedly exhibited symptoms, are being tested, and are in self-quarantine. The school said that they are aware of these cases and believe that their risk is low.

However, they acknowledged nonetheless that "this is a wake-up call that COVID-19 is at UCF and all of us must be vigilant."

MORE NEWS: Cruise passenger returns to Florida home but fears he may be carrying coronavirus

"This news hits close to home for UCF. But we must understand that as testing becomes more widely available across Central Florida, the number of positive cases will grow," UCF said. "The realities of this pandemic are why we have moved to remote instruction for all students and remote work for most employees. COVID-19 is something we must all take seriously."

They also said that social distancing, proper hand-washing, and avoiding touching your face and frequently-touched surfaces is very important in reducing the spread of the coronavirus.

The school's Interim President Thad Seymour Jr. will reportedly continue to make decisions in consultation with public health officials and state leaders.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch FOX 35 News live