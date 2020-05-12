Tracking coronavirus: Cases near 42,000; another stimulus payment discussed, CityWalk to reopen, and more

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

4:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health says there are 40,982 cases of coronavirus in the state. The death toll is up to 1,735 as most of Florida enters week 2 of Governor Ron DeSantis' Phase 1 reopening plan.

5:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) announced that I-4 through downtown Orlando will drop down to just one lane starting Wednesday. CLICK HERE for details, alternate routes.

6:00 a.m. -- Coronavirus testing is ramping up in Orange County. A new testing site at Olympia High School is opening for free testing on Tuesday.

7:00 a.m. -- Orange County officials will hand out one million face masks and 200,000 two-ounce hand sanitizer bottles distributed in kits. Each small business will get 200 face masks and 40 bottles of hand sanitizer. Here's where to get them.

8:15 a.m. -- Steak 'n Shake has permanently closed 57 of its locations due to the economic impact caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. Details HERE.

10:00 a.m. -- Dr. Anthony Fauci and other administration officials testify about the return to work and schools in the wake of coronavirus.

Advertisement

10:45 a.m. -- President Trump said Monday his administration is considering a second round of coronavirus stimulus payments. Details HERE.

11:00 a.m. -- The latest numbers from state health officials show that there have been 41,923 cases of COVID-19 in Florida, resulting in a death toll of 1,779. That is an additional 941 cases and 44 deaths since Monday morning. Read more HERE.

12:00 p.m. -- According to the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), social distancing is currently the most effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19. But Florida isn't doing so well with that, according to new research. Details HERE.

4:00 p.m. -- Universal CityWalk will reopen to the public starting May 14th. Select CityWalk venues will open between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. daily. Enhanced sanitization procedures and implemented additional measures will be in place. That includes mandatory masks for all guests and employees and more, which can be found HERE.

4:30 p.m. -- Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer on Tuesday announced the cancellation of the annual Fireworks at the Fountain, held on the Fourth of July at Lake Eola Park. Read more HERE.

Florida COVID-19 Interactive Map

Worldwide COVID-19 Interactive Map

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest coronavirus news.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 News