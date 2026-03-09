Man accused of shooting at kids riding on ATVs in Longwood subdivision, police say

The Brief David Allen Mertle fired six shots at two kids on ATVs Saturday, police say. Police said they were able to gather witness statements and evidence which led to Mertle's arrest. Mertle faces two counts of aggravated assault and one firearm charge; he remains in custody without bond.



A man was arrested Saturday after police say he fired multiple shots at two juveniles riding all-terrain vehicles in a Longwood neighborhood.

The arrest came after Longwood police officers responded to shots-fired in the Bay Meadow Farms subdivision on Saturday morning.

The backstory:

Initially, witnesses told police they thought heard fireworks going off around 10 a.m.

However, two kids told an adult relative that a man fired approximately six shots at them while they were riding on a power line easement west of the subdivision. Investigators said they later located a witness and collected physical and ballistic evidence supporting the juveniles’ account.

David Allen Mertle

Police identified the shooter as 36-year-old David Allen Mertle. He surrendered without incident and was arrested.

Mertle faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a third-degree felony, and one count of discharging a firearm in public or on residential property, a first-degree misdemeanor.