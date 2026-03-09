Man accused of shooting at kids riding on ATVs in Longwood subdivision, police say
LONGWOOD, Fla. - A man was arrested Saturday after police say he fired multiple shots at two juveniles riding all-terrain vehicles in a Longwood neighborhood.
The arrest came after Longwood police officers responded to shots-fired in the Bay Meadow Farms subdivision on Saturday morning.
The backstory:
Initially, witnesses told police they thought heard fireworks going off around 10 a.m.
CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP
However, two kids told an adult relative that a man fired approximately six shots at them while they were riding on a power line easement west of the subdivision. Investigators said they later located a witness and collected physical and ballistic evidence supporting the juveniles’ account.
David Allen Mertle
Police identified the shooter as 36-year-old David Allen Mertle. He surrendered without incident and was arrested.
SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS
Mertle faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a third-degree felony, and one count of discharging a firearm in public or on residential property, a first-degree misdemeanor.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Longwood Police Department.