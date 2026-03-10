Family of fallen Army Capt. Cody Khork launches ROTC scholarship at Florida Southern College

The Brief The family of Captain Cody Khork has established a new scholarship at Florida Southern College to support ROTC cadets. In just 72 hours, the fund has seen a massive community response with more than 120 individual donors. The family shared that Khork’s girlfriend, also deployed, was spared from the attack due to a last-minute change in orders.



Before he was a captain serving his country overseas, Cody Khork was a student at Florida Southern College. He was a political science major, a fraternity brother, and a young man defined by a deep-seated heart for service.

On Tuesday, the halls Khork once walked were filled with his family as they gathered to turn their grief into a lasting mission. The family officially launched the Captain Cody Khork ROTC Scholarship, a fund designed to support future leaders who embody the same disciplined leadership and compassion that Khork was known for.

‘No greater heartbreak than losing a son’

What they're saying:

For the Khork family, the scholarship isn't just about financial aid; it’s about preserving the "unique spark" of a man who made sure no one was ever left behind.

"As a father, there’s no greater heartbreak than losing a son. With that said, there’s no greater pride in knowing who he was and what he stood for," said James Khork, Cody's father.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Stacey Khork, Cody's stepmother, described his compassionate nature, saying, "Our son was someone who would see someone who’s at the back of the party and make sure they are the ones having a good time. Our hope is that every cadet who receives this scholarship understands that they are being connected to a legacy."

Credit: U.S. Dept. of War

Dr. Jeremy Martin, president of Florida Southern College, praised the family’s efforts.

"We are incredibly grateful for the family supporting this legacy in that way and knowing we have a piece of that legacy here at Florida Southern," he said.

A ‘miracle’ in the tragedy

During the announcement, the family shared a raw, personal detail regarding Cody’s girlfriend, Megan. Both were deployed at the same time and had shared orders for years. However, in a twist of fate the family calls a "miracle," Megan was sent to a different location just before the attack that took Cody’s life.

"She was not with him during the attack," Stacey Khork said. "If that had not happened, we would have lost them both. We firmly believe it was God who kept that piece of our son with us."

What's next:

The scholarship is already off to a powerful start, fueled by a community eager to give back. In the first 72 hours of the fund's existence, more than 120 people have contributed.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

The Khork family intends for this scholarship to be a permanent fixture at Florida Southern, ensuring that every time a cadet earns the award, Captain Khork’s spirit continues to lead the way in Lakeland.